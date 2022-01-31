From hypersonics to workhorse weapons, North Korea showcases missile diversity

SEOUL: North Korea capped one of its busiest months of missile tests ever with the launch of its Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday (Jan 30), highlighting efforts to ensure it has reliable systems for delivering nuclear warheads.

January's testing schedule began with the launch of a new "hypersonic missile", and went on to include long-range cruise missiles, and short-range ballistic missiles launched from railcars and airports, underscoring the nuclear-armed state's rapidly expanding and advancing arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

North Korea has not tested its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons since 2017, but the Hwasong-12 launch signalled it could soon resume such testing, officials in South Korea and the United States said.

Here are the different types of weapons tested so far this month:

"HYPERSONIC" MISSILES

North Korea said it tested a new type of "hypersonic missile" on Jan 5 and again on Jan 11, with Kim Jong Un reported to have attended the second launch.

Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200km per hour.

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed but their manoeuvrability, which can help them evade missile defence systems.

South Korean officials questioned the claimed capabilities of the missile after the first test, but said a second test appeared to demonstrate greater performance.

Analysts said if Pyongyang can perfect such weapons, it would represent a potential major upgrade in its striking power against its nearby adversaries.

KN-23 SRBM

On Jan 14 North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a train near the northern border with China, in what state media said was a short-notice drill aimed at boosting the proficiency of the troops operating the missiles.

Despite the country's limited and sometimes unreliable rail network, rail mobile missiles are a relatively cheap and efficient option to improve the survivability of their nuclear forces, making it difficult for enemies to detect and destroy them before being fired, according to analysts.

The missiles appeared to be KN-23 SRBMs, which were first tested in May 2019, and are designed to evade missile defences by flying on a lower, "depressed" trajectory, experts said.

North Korea later fired another pair of KN-23 missiles this time from a wheeled launching vehicle.

The tests confirmed the "explosive power" of its conventional warhead, state media said, while analysts noted it travelled on its lowest trajectory yet.