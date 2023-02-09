North Korea unveils 'record' number of ICBMs at military parade

SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade showcasing a record number of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Thursday (Feb 9), including what analysts said was possibly a new solid-fueled ICBM.

The parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country's armed forces featured fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out "2.8" and "75", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Wearing the black coat and fedora combination favoured by his grandfather and North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, Kim attended the Feb 8 parade with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and daughter Ju Ae, state media photographs showed.

Images showed the top leader walking along a red carpet to inspect rows of soldiers holding bayonets, and standing flanked by his top generals, saluting as troops and missile units parade past.

The weapons on show included at least 10 of the country's largest Hwasong-17 ICBMs, plus vehicles apparently designed to carry a solid-fueled ICBM, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.

North Korea has long sought to develop a solid-fuel ICBM, which could help make its nukes harder to detect and destroy.