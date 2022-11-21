North Korea expresses 'strong regret' over UN rebuke of ICBM launch: KCNA

North Korea's foreign minister on Sunday (Nov 20) expressed "strong regret" over UN chief Antonio Guterres' condemnation of the country's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, a statement in state-run outlet KCNA said.

SEOUL:

The North fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday in one of its most powerful tests yet, prompting Guterres to urge Pyongyang to halt any further "provocative actions".

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui responded by expressing "strong regret over the fact that the UN secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude".

The UN chief's statement, Choe said, was "oblivious of the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and its proper mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters".

She added that the episode shows that Guterres "is a puppet of the US".