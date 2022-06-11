North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as US and South Korean officials say North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for another nuclear test that could be imminent.

Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday (Jun 6) did not include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday.

Kim defended his accelerating weapons development as a rightful exercise of sovereign rights to self-defence and set forth further “militant tasks” to be pursued by his armed forces and military scientists, according to the agency.

But the report did not mention any specific goals or plans regarding testing activity, including the detonation of a nuclear device.

The plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee also reviewed key state affairs, including efforts to slow a COVID-19 outbreak the North first acknowledged last month and progress in economic goals Kim is desperate to keep alive amid strengthened virus restrictions.

“(Kim) said the right to self-defence is an issue of defending sovereignty, clarifying once again the party’s invariable fighting principle of power for power and head-on contest,” KCNA said.

The meeting came amid a provocative streak in missile demonstrations that jolts an old pattern of brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

North Korea for years has mastered the art of manufacturing diplomatic crises with weapons tests and threats before eventually offering negotiations aimed at extracting concessions.