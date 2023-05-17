North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects first spy satellite: State media

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the country's first military spy satellite and gave the go-ahead for its "future action plan", state media said on Wednesday (May 17).

Kim met with the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee on Tuesday before viewing the satellite, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

A month ago, Kim said construction of the satellite was completed and gave the green light for its launch.

That report on Apr 18 came about a week after Pyongyang launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, marking a major breakthrough in its banned weapons programs.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between the development of ICBMs and space launch capabilities.

On Tuesday, "after acquainting himself in detail with the work of the committee, (Kim) inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No 1, which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test", KCNA said.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of escalating what he called "confrontational moves" against the North and said his country will exercise its right to self-defence.

Kim then "approved the future action plan of the preparatory committee", KCNA added.