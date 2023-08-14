Logo
Asia

North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits military factories including missile plant: State media
Asia

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on Mar 16, 2023. (File photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

14 Aug 2023 06:46AM
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited key military factories, including a tactical missile production plant, state media KCNA said on Monday (Aug 14).

Kim "expressed satisfaction" with a factory's "recent focus on tactical missile production" and "expanding production capacity" during his visits last week, it said.

He "presented a significant goal" to improve missile production, praised the latest operability of howitzer shells, and personally drove a combat armoured vehicle, KCNA said.

This is the latest in a string of visits by Kim Jong Un to defence facilities, where he has emphasised mass production of weapons.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said last month the US was "incredibly concerned" about their ties.

North Korea and Russia have denied conducting any arms transactions.

KCNA separately said on Monday that Kim visited "typhoon-hit areas" after tropical storm Khanun swept over the Korean peninsula last week, flooding farmlands.

Source: Reuters/rc

