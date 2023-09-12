North Korea's Kim heads to Russia with delegation of arms industry officials

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left Pyongyang for Russia on his private train, state media reported on Tuesday (Sep 12), with photos showing that he is likely accompanied by top arms industry officials, among other diplomats and military commanders.

Kim left on Sunday on a trip that will include meetings with President Vladimir Putin, state news agency KCNA said.

American officials, who first reported that the visit was imminent, say the discussions are likely to include a possible deal for North Korea to provide Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

Kim was accompanied by top government officials including military personnel, KCNA said.