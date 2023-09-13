North Korea's Kim says his visit shows 'strategic importance' of Russia relations

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his visit to Russia was a clear show of the "strategic importance" of the two countries' relations, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday (Sep 13).
Kim arrived in Russia by private train on Tuesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin amid warnings from Washington the two countries should not trade weapons.
"Kim Jong Un said that his visit to the Russian Federation ... is a clear manifestation of the stand of the WPK and the government of the DPRK prioritizing the strategic importance of DPRK-Russia relations," the KCNA report said.
The DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, while the WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea, the sole ruling party in the reclusive country.
Images released by KCNA showed Kim arriving at the train station in the border town of Khasan on Tuesday morning and being greeted by senior officials from Moscow and elsewhere.
He is also shown meeting with Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.
His movements since are unclear but Japan's Kyodo news agency and South Korean media have reported that he might meet Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome, a spaceport in eastern Russia.
Putin is currently attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Pacific port city closest to the North Korean border, though there has been no indication that the internationally isolated pair would hold their talks there.
Reporters granted access to the Russian leader at the forum refrained from asking Putin details of the visit but he told journalists he would soon travel to the Vostochny cosmodrome.
"I've got my programme there, and when I get there you'll know," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.
The trip marks Kim's first visit to Russia in nearly four years and his first foreign visit after the worldwide public health crisis, according to KCNA, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His visit seeks to put North Korea-Russia relations of friendship and cooperation on a "fresh higher level", KCNA said.
Kim travelled to Russia with his top military officials including Korean People's Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong, analysts said.
This indicates a Putin-Kim summit "is likely to heavily focus on Russia and North Korea's possible military cooperation", Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Kim would "cooperate on sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements".
Experts say Moscow will likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.
Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said it was "entirely possible" North Korea had large stocks of ammunition that could be used by Russia.
"Whether any deal is struck remains to be seen," he said.
"We will not know for sure until there is hard evidence that Russia has used North Korean arms and ammunition on the battlefield in Ukraine," he added.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said: "North Korea has the crude ammunition that Putin needs for his illegal war in Ukraine, while Moscow has submarine, ballistic, and satellite technologies that could help Pyongyang leapfrog engineering challenges it suffers under economic sanctions."
Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's assault on Ukraine, including supplying rockets and missiles, said the US.
But both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied North Korea has or will supply arms to Russia, which has eaten into its vast stockpiles of munitions since it launched its Ukraine offensive early last year.
The White House warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplied Russia with weapons for the conflict in Ukraine.