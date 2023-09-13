North Korea's Kim says his visit shows 'strategic importance' of Russia relations

Images released by KCNA showed Kim arriving at the train station in the border town of Khasan on Tuesday morning and being greeted by senior officials from Moscow and elsewhere.

He is also shown meeting with Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.

His movements since are unclear but Japan's Kyodo news agency and South Korean media have reported that he might meet Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome, a spaceport in eastern Russia.

Putin is currently attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Pacific port city closest to the North Korean border, though there has been no indication that the internationally isolated pair would hold their talks there.

Reporters granted access to the Russian leader at the forum refrained from asking Putin details of the visit but he told journalists he would soon travel to the Vostochny cosmodrome.

"I've got my programme there, and when I get there you'll know," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

The trip marks Kim's first visit to Russia in nearly four years and his first foreign visit after the worldwide public health crisis, according to KCNA, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His visit seeks to put North Korea-Russia relations of friendship and cooperation on a "fresh higher level", KCNA said.