North Korea leader's sister warns of 'overwhelming nuclear deterrence'

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned on Friday (Jul 14) of "overwhelming nuclear deterrence" unless the United States drops what she called its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang, state media reported.

Kim Yo Jong also defended North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch as an act of self-defence.

The nuclear-armed state on Wednesday test-fired a solid-fuel missile that flew 1,001km at a maximum altitude of 6,648km, before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

Its trajectory suggested it was capable of reaching the mainland United States, analysts said.

"Now that the US does not respond to the abandonment of its hostile policy ... the DPRK will further put spurs to building up the most overwhelming nuclear deterrence," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.