North Korea leader's sister Kim Yo Jong says US should stop 'foolish act' that jeopardises its stability

SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday (Jul 17) that the United States should avoid any "foolish act" that could put its security at risk and rejected offers of talks as a ploy, state media KCNA news agency reported.

Kim made her comments after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States remains concerned that North Korea would carry out another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, after it last week fired an ICBM off its east coast.

"The United States should stop a foolish act that could put its security at risk by provoking us," Kim said in a statement carried by KCNA.

She criticised US plans for a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine to visit South Korea and said that such efforts to increase "extended deterrence" would only push Pyongyang further from the negotiating table.