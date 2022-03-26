North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missile test: US

SEOUL: North Korea likely has "more in store" after successfully test-firing its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, a top US official said Friday (Mar 25), as Washington called for tougher international sanctions at the UN Security Council.



Thursday's launch was the first time Pyongyang has fired Kim Jong Un's most powerful missiles at full range since 2017.



It was conducted under Kim's "direct guidance", and ensures his country is ready for "long-standing confrontation" with the United States, state media outlet KCNA reported Friday.

"We see this as part of a pattern of testing and provocation from North Korea ... we think there is likely more in store," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters travelling on board Air Force One with President Joe Biden.

The missile appears to have travelled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country - including one designed to strike anywhere on the US mainland.

Referring to the North's recent launches as "increasingly dangerous provocations", the United States on Friday called for a "resolution to update and strengthen the sanctions regime" against Pyongyang at the UN Security Council.

The move would follow up on sanctions implemented after the North's last test, when the council promised further measures in the event of future launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.



"This is precisely what happened. So now is the time to take that action," she added.



The Group of Seven nations and the EU called Pyongyang's latest launches a "blatant violation" of the country's obligations under UN Security Council resolutions in a joint statement Friday condemning the country's "reckless actions".



State media photographs showed Kim, wearing his customary black leather jacket and dark sunglasses, striding across the tarmac in front of a huge missile, with other images of him cheering and celebrating the test launch with uniformed military top brass.