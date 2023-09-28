North Korea makes nuclear weapons status part of constitution

SEOUL: North Korea's legislature has enshrined the country's status as a nuclear weapons power in the constitution, state media reported on Thursday (Sep 28).

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything," leader Kim Jong Un said at a meeting of the State People's Assembly that was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the KCNA news agency said.

DPRK is the acronym for the country's formal name.

North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year, and relations with South Korea and the United States are very tense, amid fears that Pyongyang might conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. It has conducted six in all since 2006.

A year ago the assembly passed a law declaring North Korea to be a nuclear weapons state and Kim said that this status was "irreversible". That new law also allowed for the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons.

Now, further dimming hopes for denuclearisation, the assembly has gone further by stipulating that nuclear weapons status in the constitution itself.

"This is a historic event that provided a powerful political lever for remarkably strengthening the national defence capabilities," Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim also said that the United States, South Korea and Japan had formed a "triangular military alliance" and this "finally resulted in the emergence of the 'Asian-version NATO', the root cause of war and aggression".

"This is just the worst actual threat, not threatening rhetoric or an imaginary entity," Kim said.