North Korea marks 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death

Seoul: North Korea marked the 10th anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il on Friday (Dec 17) with flags at half-mast and three minutes of silence.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in Dec 2011, passing on power to his son Kim Jong Un.

At a square in Pyongyang, people marked the anniversary by bowing their heads in silence before portraits of Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea.

People were also seen bowing before a mosaic mural of the two Kims, and leaving flowers at the base on a freezing day in the capital.