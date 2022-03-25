North Korea media give Kim Jong Un 'Top Gun' treatment in missile coverage

SEOUL: Sporting a shiny leather jacket and slick aviator shades, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has starred in a Hollywood-style video for Pyongyang's latest missile launch.

Under Kim, North Korea has sought to give its state media a makeover with digital effects, seeking more modern ways to tell its stories.

On Thursday (Mar 24), North Korea tested a huge intercontinental ballistic missile in a test Kim said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.

State television broadcast a heavily produced video of the launch featuring flashy effects and edits. International online commentators compared the video to the movie "Top Gun" or the South Korean K-pop hit "Gangnam Style".

Kim, wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses and flanked by uniformed military officers, is shown in slow motion walking and pointing as hangar doors slowly open to reveal the massive missile.