North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast ahead of South Korea inauguration

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday (May 4), South Korea and Japan said, about a week after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed".

The launch, which marks the North's 14th known weapons test this year, comes days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10. Its last test was on Apr 16 and involved a new tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had detected the launch at about noon in Sunan area of Pyongyang, where an international airport is located and from which North Korea said it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, on Mar 24.

The missile flew for about 470km to a maximum altitude of 780km, the JCS said.

"A recent series of North Korea's ballistic missile launches poses a grave threat to peace and stability of not only the Korean peninsula but also the international community," the JCS said in a statement, urging the North to immediately stop such actions.

Japan's Coast Guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch by North Korea. Tokyo's deputy defence minister Makoto Oniki put the missile's range at 500km and its maximum altitude at 800km. He said the ministry was still analysing the data to determine what type of missile it was.

"North Korea’s recent action, including frequent missile launches, cannot be tolerated, as it poses a threat to security and safety of the region and international community," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, adding that his country had lodged a protest against North Korea.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed up the development of his country's nuclear arsenal while overseeing a huge military parade as denuclearisation talks with the United States remain stalled.

Officials and experts say it is too early to determine whether the latest test involved an ICBM.