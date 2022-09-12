CNA Explains: North Korea's new law allows it to launch nuclear strikes to protect itself, but what are the chances of that happening?

North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media agency KCNA reported on Friday (Sep 9).

The new legislation, which describes North Korea "as a responsible nuclear weapons state", also states that the country "opposes all forms of war, including nuclear wars, and aspires to build a peaceful world in which the international justice is realised".

The law comes as North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017 despite historic summits with world leaders to convince the state to abandon nuclear plans.

CNA takes a closer look at what North Korea's new law entails, and what it could mean for neighbouring countries and the US.

"PREEMPTIVE NUCLEAR STRIKES"

According to KCNA, North Korea's parliament passed the new legislation on Thursday as a replacement to a 2013 law that first outlined the country's nuclear status.

The 2013 law stipulated that North Korea could use nuclear weapons to repel invasion or attack from a hostile nuclear state and make retaliatory strikes.

The new law goes beyond that to allow preemptive nuclear strikes if North Korea detects an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction or of any kind aimed at its leadership and the command organisation of its nuclear forces.

KCNA added that the new law bans sharing of nuclear arms or technology with other countries, and is aimed at reducing the danger of a nuclear war by preventing miscalculations among nuclear weapons states and misuse of nuclear weapons.

It also said that under the law, Kim has "all decisive powers" over nuclear weapons.