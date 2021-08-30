North Korea nuclear report shows 'urgent need for dialogue': US official

WASHINGTON: A UN watchdog report that North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor reflects an urgent need for dialogue and the United States is seeking to address the issue with Pyongyang, a senior administration official said on Monday (Aug 30).

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report dated Friday that the signs of operation at the 5-megawatt (MW) reactor, which is seen as capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, were the first to be spotted since late 2018.

"This report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so we can achieve the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," the senior administration official said on customary condition of anonymity.

"We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) so we can address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearisation."

The United States is coordinating closely with its allies and partners on developments in North Korea, the official said.