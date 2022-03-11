South Korea detects activity to restore some tunnels at North Korea nuclear test site

SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Friday (Mar 11) it had detected activity at North Korea's nuclear test site to restore at least some tunnels that were demolished in 2018 when the site was closed.

North Korea has not tested a nuclear bomb or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017 but has said it could resume such testing with denuclearisation talks with the United States stalled.

Amid a flurry of now-moribund diplomacy in 2018, North Korea used explosives to demolish the entrances to some underground tunnels at Punggye-ri, its only known nuclear test site.

"Activity to restore part of the tunnels at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site that were destroyed on May 24, 2018, has been detected," South Korea's military said in a statement, without elaborating on the type of activity.

South Korea is closely cooperating with its US allies to monitor the activities, the statement added.