North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills

SEOUL: North Korea is planning to launch another satellite just three months after its first attempt to put a military eye in the sky failed, prompting condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday (Aug 22) and demands to call it off.

The launch is set to take place between Aug 24 and Aug 31, Pyongyang told Japan's coast guard on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to mobilise ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system in case it were to land in their territory.

Seoul said the launch would be "an illegal act" as it violates UN sanctions prohibiting the North from tests using ballistic technology.

"North Korea's so-called 'satellite launch' is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions ... No matter what excuses North Korea tries to make, it cannot justify this illegal act," South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said Seoul would "respond sternly to the North's illicit provocation with close trilateral Korea-US-Japan cooperation".

Pyongyang's announcement came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, with North Korea's growing nuclear threats a key item on the agenda.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Pyongyang to call off the launch, saying Japan was taking "all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality".

Japan's Coast Guard said Pyongyang had informed them of three designated danger areas: The Yellow Sea, East China Sea and waters east of the Philippines' Luzon island.

In May, Pyongyang launched what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, but the rocket carrying it, the Chollima-1 - named after a mythical horse that often features in official propaganda - plunged into the sea minutes after takeoff.

Soon after, Kim Jong Un's government vowed to successfully launch its spy satellite "in the near future", saying it was a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.