Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID-19

North Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A sign depicting a scene of medical products transportation is displayed at the empty street, amid growing fears over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo on May 23, 2022. Kyodo via REUTERS

16 Jun 2022 09:21AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 09:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic on Thursday (Jun 16), potentially adding to strains on the isolated country's healthcare system which is battling an unprecedented COVID-19 wave.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic" as soon as possible, according to the North's state media KCNA.

It did not report the number of people affected, or elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

"(Kim) stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests," KCNA said.

The reported outbreak comes as the North tackles its first outbreak of COVID-19 infections. It declared a state of emergency last month, amid concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical supplies.

North Korea reported 26,010 more people with fever symptoms on Thursday, with the total number of fever patients recorded across the country since late April nearing 4.56 million. The death toll linked to the outbreak is at 73.

Pyongyang has been daily announcing the number of fever patients, not COVID-19 patients, apparently lacking testing kits. Experts also suspect underreporting in the figures released through government-controlled media.

The North has said the COVID-19 wave has shown signs of subsiding, but the World Health Organization cast doubts on Pyongyang's claims earlier this month, saying it believes the situation is getting worse.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

North Korea COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us