North Korea 'responds' to UN outreach on Travis King: UN Command

SEOUL: North Korea has "responded" to efforts by the United Nations Command to discuss American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last month and is believed to be detained by Pyongyang, the Command said on Thursday (Aug 3).

The US-led multinational force, which oversees the Korean War truce, said in a statement that Pyongyang's military "has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to Private King".

"In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time," it added.

The latest announcement comes more than a week after the UN Command said it had started a conversation with the North over the soldier.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed contact had been made with North Koreans, adding he still had no idea where King was or in what condition.

"We're actually trying to learn more about his whereabouts and his well-being, and we simply don't have that information," Blinken told US television channel ABC.

"Yesterday, finally, the North Koreans acknowledged that they understand we're asking these questions. They haven't given us responses," he added.