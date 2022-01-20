Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA

North Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea on Jul 4, 2017. (File photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

20 Jan 2022 07:05AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 07:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday (Jan 20) hinted it could resume its nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests, as a politburo meeting run by leader Kim Jong Un prepared for a "long-term confrontation" with the United States, state-run media reported.

The meeting of the party Central Committee's Political Bureau "gave an instruction to a sector concerned ... to promptly examine the issue of restarting" all activities that had been temporarily suspended, KCNA reported, in a likely reference to Pyongyang's nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programmes.

"The hostile policy and military threat by the US have reached a danger line that can not be overlooked any more," KCNA said.
 

Related:

Source: AFP/dv

Related Topics

North Korea nuclear military

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us