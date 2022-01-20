North Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday (Jan 20) hinted it could resume its nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests, as a politburo meeting run by leader Kim Jong Un prepared for a "long-term confrontation" with the United States, state-run media reported.

The meeting of the party Central Committee's Political Bureau "gave an instruction to a sector concerned ... to promptly examine the issue of restarting" all activities that had been temporarily suspended, KCNA reported, in a likely reference to Pyongyang's nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programmes.

"The hostile policy and military threat by the US have reached a danger line that can not be overlooked any more," KCNA said.

