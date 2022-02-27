North Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Sunday (Feb 27), military officials in South Korea and Japan said, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located.

The airport has been the site of missile tests, including a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired on Jan 16.

Sunday's missile flew around to a maximum altitude of around 620km, to a range of 300km, JCS said.

Analysts said the flight data didn't closely match earlier tests, and suggested it could be a medium-range ballistic missile fired on a "lofted" trajectory.

"There have been frequent launches since the start of the year, and North Korea is continuing to rapidly develop ballistic missile technology," Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said in a televised statement. North Korea was threatening the security of Japan, the region and the international community, he said.

The United States condemned the latest launch and called on North Korea to cease destabilising acts, but said the test did not pose an immediate threat, said the US military's Indo-Pacific Command.

North Korea's last test was on Jan 30, when it fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile.

The largest weapon test-fired since 2017, the Hwasong-12 was reported to have flown to an altitude of about 2,000km and range of 800km. That capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.