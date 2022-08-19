Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea says it will never deal with South Korea's 'audacious' economic plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea says it will never deal with South Korea's 'audacious' economic plan

North Korea says it will never deal with South Korea's 'audacious' economic plan

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Mar 2, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool)

19 Aug 2022 07:09AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 07:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday (Aug 19) the country will never deal with an "audacious" South Korean initiative, which would boost the North's economy in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said in May South Korea was "prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve the quality of life for its people".

Marking his 100th day in office, Yoon on Wednesday repeated his willingness to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation.

Kim Yo Jong said in a KCNA statement that such a plan was ignorant and "the height of folly far from realisation", adding that the premise of "if the North Korea take denuclearisation measures" itself is wrong.

"Thinking that the idea of exchanging our national core nuclear with 'economic cooperation' is a dream, hope and initiative of Yoon Suk-yeol, I cannot help but think he is really innocent and young," she added.

"If the 'audacious initiative' doesn't work, I don't know with what kind of wild plan he will knock on our door, but I am making it clear that we will never deal with it."

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

North Korea South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.