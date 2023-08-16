North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday (Aug 16) said an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea on Jul 18 has admitted to illegally intruding into the North and expressed a willingness to seek refuge in the North or a third country, state media reported.

The soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally.