Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge: KCNA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge: KCNA

North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge: KCNA
US Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS.
North Korea says US soldier Travis King expressed willingness to seek refuge: KCNA
US Private Travis T King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on Jul 18, 2023. (Photo: Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS)
16 Aug 2023 05:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday (Aug 16) said an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea on Jul 18 has admitted to illegally intruding into the North and expressed a willingness to seek refuge in the North or a third country, state media reported.

The soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

North Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.