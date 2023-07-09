North Korea slams IAEA for Fukushima water approval

SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday (Jul 9) slammed the United Nations' nuclear watchdog for approving Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved Tokyo's plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades.

The plan has raised concerns in neighbouring countries, prompting China to ban some food imports and sparking protests in South Korea.

The release of the treated water will have a "fatal adverse impact on the human lives and security and ecological environment", an official from Pyongyang's environmental protection ministry said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"What matters is the unreasonable behaviour of IAEA actively patronising and facilitating Japan's projected discharge of nuclear-polluted water, which is unimaginable," the statement added.