North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline: Seoul

SEOUL: North and South Korea have restored their cross-border communication, Seoul said Monday (Oct 4), after Pyongyang dropped them in August.



South Korea's unification ministry said officials from the two Koreas exchanged their first phone call since August on Monday morning.



"With the restoration of the South-North communication line, the government evaluates that a foundation for recovering inter-Korean relations has been provided," the ministry said in a statement.



North Korea said on Monday it will restore severed inter-Korean hotlines but urged South Korea to step up efforts to improve relations, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness last week to reactivate the hotlines which North Korea cut off in early August, in protest against joint South Korea-US military exercises, just days after reopening them for the first time in a year.

The official KCNA news agency said the lines was reconnected on Monday at 1200 GMT (8am, Singapore time) but called for Seoul to fulfil its "tasks" to recover strained cross-border ties, without elaborating.