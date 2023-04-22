Japan preparing to shoot down North Korea spy satellite if it falls within its territory

TOKYO: Japan on Saturday (Apr 22) ordered its military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean rocket should it fall over Japanese territory, after Pyongyang said this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite.

Placing the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned from launching because the United Nations views such exercises as tests of ballistic missile technology.

Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada told the country's Self-Defense Forces "there is a possibility of ordering destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others", according to a statement from the ministry.

Preparations included making arrangements to deploy troops to the southern prefecture of Okinawa to "minimise damage should a ballistic missile fall".

He ordered preparations for the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missile interceptors, as well as military units in Okinawa that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles.