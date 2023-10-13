North Korea denies its weapons used by Hamas against Israel

SEOUL: North Korea denied on Friday (Oct 13) that its weapons were used by Hamas in the attack against Israel, saying the claim made in some media reports was a bid by Washington to divert the blame for the conflict from itself to a third country.

Radio Free Asia reported this week citing military experts that Hamas militants may be using North Korean weapons and said footage of Palestinian fighters showed what appeared to be a rocket launcher suspected to be from the North.

US government-owned Voice of America also cited an intelligence expert as saying some of the weapons used by Hamas likely originated from North Korea.

"The US administration's reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumour that 'North Korea's weapons' seemed to be used for the attack on Israel," the North's official KCNA news agency said.

"It is nothing but a bid to shift the blame for the Middle East crisis caused by its wrong hegemonic policy onto a third country and thus evade the international criticism focused on the empire of evil," it said.