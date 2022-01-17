North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile: Japan

SEOUL: North Korea fired on Monday (Jan 17) what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said, in what would be the fourth test this month as Pyongyang forges ahead with new military developments amid stalled stalks with the United States and South Korea.

South Korea's military also reported that the North had fired an "unidentified projectile" toward the ocean off its east coast.

Since New Year's Day, North Korea has conducted three other tests, an unusual frequency of weapons tests.

Two of those launches involved single "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speeds and manoeuvring after launch, while the third, on Friday, involved a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) fired from train cars.

It was not immediately known what kind of missile was involved in Monday's reported launch.