North Korea tests rivers, air, garbage as efforts against COVID-19 gather steam

SEOUL: North Korean health officials are testing rivers, lakes, the air and household wastewater and garbage for the coronavirus as the country intensifies its fight against its first outbreak, state media said on Friday (May 27).

The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

State media said authorities are stepping up testing and disinfection across the country, after reporting this week a "stabilising" trend in the outbreak, including signs that the a wave of fevers was abating and a relatively low death toll.

About 100,460 more people showed fever symptoms as of Thursday evening, compared with nearly 400,000 about 10 days ago, the official KCNA news agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever patients since April rose to 3,270,850 among the 25 million population, and a death toll to 69, up by one from a day earlier.