Top Russian, Chinese officials to visit North Korea in post-pandemic first

SEOUL: North Korea will this week welcome Russia's defence minister and a high-level Chinese delegation to Pyongyang for Korean War armistice anniversary celebrations, state media said on Tuesday (Jul 25), marking a key shift in the nuclear-armed country's stringent COVID-19 border restrictions.

Pyongyang will celebrate 70 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice on Jul 27, 1953, which ended open hostilities in the conflict and is known as Victory Day in the North, with state media saying it would be marked in a "grand manner that will go down in history".

Satellite imagery indicates the North has been preparing for the kind of large-scale military parade with which it typically fetes such anniversaries. But the inclusion of Chinese and Russian guests this year is a post-pandemic first, which hints at new flexibility towards enforcing border controls.

North Korea has been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from COVID-19, which has prevented even its own nationals from entering the country.

"A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, a day after it confirmed a Chinese delegation would also attend the Thursday event.