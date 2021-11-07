North Korean troops stage artillery fire competition

SEOUL: North Korean mechanised troops held an artillery fire competition over the weekend as part of efforts to boost the country's defence capabilities, state media reported on Sunday (Nov 7).

The drills were conducted on Saturday, state news agency KCNA said, and come as North Korea increasingly complains over what it sees as a double standard where its military activities invite international criticism when similar exercises by South Korea and the United States usually do not.

Analysts say Pyongyang is seeking to normalise its defence activities, with the aim of eventually winning international acceptance of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals, which have been sanctioned by UN Security Council resolutions.

Much of North Korea's large conventional artillery force is deployed along the fortified border with South Korea, where they have the range to reach as far as the heavily populated capital city of Seoul.