Asia

North Korea says it carried out underwater strategic weapon system test
North Korea says it carried out underwater strategic weapon system test

This photo provided on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023, by the North Korean government shows underwater weapon test by drone named Haeil, held between Mar 25 and Mar 27, 2023, in undisclosed location, North Korea. (Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

08 Apr 2023 06:20AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 06:25AM)
SEOUL: North Korea conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, state media said on Saturday (Apr 7), the latest in a show of force against the US and South Korea.

The country tested another kind of a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called Haeil-2, over a week after it disclosed a new underwater drone system dubbed Haeil-1, which translates to tsunami in Korean, designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

Analysts say North Korea is displaying its diverse nuclear delivery capabilities against Washington and Seoul, though they are sceptical whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment.

During the underwater strategic weapon system test from Apr 4 to Apr 7, state media KCNA said that the drone cruised 1,000km of underwater distance for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit a simulated target.

"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," KCNA said.

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks, protesting that the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises.

It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Source: Reuters/nh

