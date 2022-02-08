US urges North Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles

UNITED NATIONS: The United States called on North Korea on Monday (Feb 7) to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and prioritise the needs of its own people, as Russia and China blamed sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the hermit Asian state.

Russia put sanctions under the spotlight at the UN Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body during February. However, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia could not chair the meeting because he tested positive for COVID-19, diplomats said.

"We call on DPRK to demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of its own people by respecting human rights, defunding its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles programme, and prioritising the needs of its own people – the vulnerable North Koreans," said the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

North Korea's formal name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. It has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.