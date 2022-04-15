US special representative for North Korea to visit Seoul to discuss missile launches

SEOUL: The US envoy for North Korea will visit Seoul next week for meetings with South Korean counterparts to discuss the international response to the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) launches, the State Department said.

US Special Representative Sung Kim has said he is open to talks with North Korea at any time and without preconditions, but Pyongyang has so far rebuffed those overtures, accusing Washington of maintaining hostile policies such as sanctions and military drills.

Last month North Korea test fired an ICBM for the first time since 2017, and US and South Korean officials say there are signs it could also be preparing to resume nuclear weapons tests.