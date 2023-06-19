North Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

SEOUL: North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure" at the ruling party's latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday (Jun 19).

The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future.

Those in charge of the satellite launch were "heavily criticised", the report said.

It marked the eighth enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the country's ruling party.

The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine", Pyongyang said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.