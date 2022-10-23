Logo
North Korean leader congratulates Xi Jinping's re-election with hopes for 'more beautiful' ties
North Korean leader congratulates Xi Jinping's re-election with hopes for 'more beautiful' ties

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to the Central Officers School of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

23 Oct 2022 07:48PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 07:48PM)
SEOUL: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on his re-election as China's leader, saying he hoped to further develop their ties, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday (Oct 23).

"The 20th Congress of the CPC (Chinese Communist Party) offered a significant landmark for the Chinese party and people in propelling the historic process of the Chinese nation's great prosperity under the banner of the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics in the new era," Kim said in the letter.

"I, together with you, will shape a more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavours for its realisation so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Source: Reuters/mi

North Korea China Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un

