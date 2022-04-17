North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday (Apr 17).

The report comes amid signs that North Korea could soon resume nuclear testing, according to South Korean and United States officials, and after Kim broke a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing with a launch last month.

South Korea's military said on Sunday that it had detected late on Saturday two projectiles launched from the North's east coast towards the sea which flew about 110km with an apogee of 25km and maximum speed of less than Mach 4.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," the state news agency said, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the test took place and gave no details of the missile involved.

Upon guiding the test, Kim "gave important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country", KCNA said.

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that the weapon was likely a short-range ballistic missile and the North's first tactical nuclear weapon delivery system.

North Korea has a domestic imperative to make and perfect weapons ordered by Kim Jong Un despite what the United States does or does not do, and the tests tell people that North Korea is strong, said Duyeon Kim, a North Korea expert at the US-based Center for a New American Security.

One reason for the timing could be to protest anticipated joint US-South Korea military drills, she added