Asia

North Korean leader Kim observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities: KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan 19, 2022, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan 20. (File photo: Reuters/KCNA)

17 Apr 2022 05:55AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 05:55AM)
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday (Apr 17).

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," the state news agency said, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the test took place, but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017.

Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

Source: Reuters/kg

