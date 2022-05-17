Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korean planes pick up medical supplies in China: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korean planes pick up medical supplies in China: Reports

North Korean planes pick up medical supplies in China: Reports

An employee of the Medicament Management Office of the Daesong District in Pyongyang provides medicine to a resident as the state increases measures to stop the spread of illness in Pyongyang, North Korea, on May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

17 May 2022 05:52PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea has sent aircraft to China to pick up medical supplies days after it confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Tuesday (May 17).

In some of its first international flights since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, three Air Koryo planes from North Korea flew to the Chinese city of Shenyang on Monday, and flew back with medical supplies later in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing unidentified sources.

"They could operate additional flights as the amount they shipped this time doesn't seem enough," Yonhap quoted a source as saying, referring to the North Koreans.

North Korea is grappling with its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, which it confirmed last week, fuelling concern about a major health crisis due to a lack of vaccines and adequate medical infrastructure.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said it was not aware of the media reports and did not elaborate on any aid to North Korea.

China earlier said it would help North Korea fight the pandemic if it asked for it.

Related:

South Korea-based NK News also said satellite imagery showed unusual activity around an international airport in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday in a possible sign of preparations for the flights.

North Korea reported a total of 1.48 million people with fever symptoms as of Monday evening, including 56 deaths, according to the North's official KCNA news agency.

It did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

North Korea COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us