North Korea's barrage of missile launches a tactic to force negotiations: Analysts

NORTH KOREA BECOMING BOLDER

Pyongyang has launched more than 60 missiles this year, more than any other year and more than the past four years combined, according to data provider Statista.

Mr Klingner said that any ballistic missile launch, regardless of range, is a violation of multiple United Nations resolutions.

North Korea has also directly violated a 2018 inter-Korean agreement several times by firing artillery shells into maritime buffer zones near the inter-Korean border that both sides have agreed to refrain from, Mr Klingner added.

South Korea has stepped up its response to North Korea’s latest missile tests, said Assist Prof Ryu.

While responses in the past were usually strongly-worded verbal warnings, South Korea on Friday scrambled fighter jets to maritime zones above the boundary between the two Koreas, and extended its joint air exercise with the US.

"All these responses are obviously designed to send out a very strong resolve to Pyongyang - that its brinkmanship diplomacy will not extract any concessions from either South Korea or the US," said Assist Prof Ryu.

RISKS OF CLASHES

Although it is unlikely for North Korea to launch any attack on its neighbours in the immediate future, there is growing risk of inevitable clashes with large militaries in close proximity to each other, said Mr Klingner.

"There's always the potential that one side or the other misconstrues routine exercises or a response as a precursor to an attack," said Mr Klingner. "And given that North Korea has very poor reconnaissance capabilities, they could misinterpret routine allied activity as a precursor to a preempt attack."