Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate US threats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate US threats

North Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate US threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm Held in Ryonpho area of Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province of the DPRK, North Korea in this photo released on February 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

22 Feb 2022 07:33AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 07:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "frustrate" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday (Feb 22).

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said in a summary.

North Korea and China are defending and advancing socialism, while "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the US and its satellite forces" by strengthening strategic cooperation and unity, Kim said.

Kim praised the Games for making a mark on history, and said under Xi's leadership, China had persevered in the face of an "unprecedentedly severe health crisis and the hostile forces' manoeuvres".

North Korea did not participate in the Games, which ended on Sunday.

In a previous letter from sports authorities in January, North Korea blamed "hostile forces" and COVID-19 risks for its not being able to attend.

North Korean athletes were not eligible to compete under their national flag after the country failed to send a team to the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

China has been North Korea's only major ally since the two signed a treaty in 1961.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

North Korea China Kim Jong Un

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us