SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected construction of a tourism zone near the Chinese border in recent days, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday (Nov 16), amid speculation over a China trip fuelled by comments from US and Russian officials.

Kim toured the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort on Sunday and Monday, and pronounced the resort's hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top marks, KCNA said.

The visit comes amid renewed speculation over whether the secretive North Korean leader might travel abroad after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet Kim in China this week.

Russia's Interfax also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader also attended this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

KCNA photographs showed Kim, alongside his daughter Ju Ae, touring hotels and inspecting facilities near a snow-capped hillside.

Dressed in white, Ju Ae was seen skiing down a slope. South Korean intelligence believes she is being groomed as Kim's successor.

Kim ordered that the airport's runway extension meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, KCNA said.

He also climbed Mount Paektu to review a rebuilt cable car station and work near Heaven Lake, demanding the highest quality for every structure there, KCNA said.