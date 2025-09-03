Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Flooding across northern India killed at least five people on Wednesday (Sep 3), officials said, with more thunderstorms expected and local media reporting that 10,000 people have been evacuated from the river banks in the capital Delhi.

The monsoon season in India has been particularly intense this year, killing at least 130 people in August alone in north India, wiping out villages and destroying infrastructure.

The latest round of flooding has hit northern Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the Chenab and Tawi rivers have risen above the danger mark at several spots.

The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads, disconnecting parts of the mountainous regions of Jammu and Himachal from the rest of India. At least five people were killed on Wednesday after landslides battered Rajouri and Mandi districts in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, with more downpours expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Water Commission said the swollen Yamuna had breached its danger mark on Tuesday in Delhi.