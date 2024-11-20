Attacks in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead in 24 hours

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A suicide attack in northwest Pakistan killed 12 soldiers, the military said on Wednesday (Nov 20), following a separate clash that left eight dead in the same region bordering Afghanistan.

The suicide blast occurred on Tuesday and resulted in the deaths of "12 brave sons of soil", the army said in a statement.

Six militants died in an exchange of fire between them and the soldiers right before the suicide attack in Bannu, in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army added.

"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the (militants) to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post," the statement read.

The Pakistani Taliban Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed in a statement "his sorrow" and "his resolve to completely eradicate the curse of terrorism" while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack.