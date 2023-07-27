Logo
Norwegian woman, Nepali sherpa become world's fastest to climb all 14 tallest peaks
This handout photograph taken on Apr 26, 2023 and released on Jun 26, 2023 shows Norwegian Kristin Harila (down L), French, Swiss and Canadian Sophie Lavaud (upper L) and Mexican Viridiana Alvarez (R) posing on top of the Shishapangma summit in Tibet, the 13th summit of more than 8000m that the French climbed. (Photo: AFP/Lama Tenjing Sherpa)

27 Jul 2023 04:16PM
KATHMANDU: A Norwegian woman and her sherpa guide climbed Mount K2 in Pakistan on Thursday (Jul 27), their 14th highest mountain in just over three months, becoming the world’s fastest climbers to scale all peaks above 8,000m in the shortest time, an official of their Nepali organising company said.

Kristin Harila, 37, and Nepal’s Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa, 35, scaled K2, which is the world’s second highest at 8,611m with eight other guides, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, managing director of the Seven Summit Treks (SST) company which is providing logistics to the climbers, said in Kathmandu.

“They have become the fastest to climb all 14 peaks,” Tashi, told Reuters, quoting information from the base camp.

Climbing all 14 highest peaks in a few months is a challenging feat, which is normally done by many climbers in years.

They set the fastest climbing record by beating Nirmal Purja from Nepal who completed all peaks in six months and one week in 2019. But their latest feat, also confirmed by other climbers on the mountain, is yet to be confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

In this photograph taken on Aug 14, 2022, Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (L) poses for a picture in Skardu after successfully summiting Phase II of project 14 peaks including Gasherbrum I, in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/M Balti)

Both climbers topped Shishapangma in Tibet region of China on Apr 26 and have since scaled Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna in Nepal before proceeding to Pakistan, where they climbed Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and the Broad Peak before topping K2, completing all 14 in 92 days.

Garrett Madison, of the US-based Madison Mountaineering company who is also on K2 leading a different expedition, said the climbers took advantage of a narrow weather window and summitted the mountain.

"They have made a summit a short while ago," Madison told Reuters adding that the Norwegian woman was "extremely tough mentally and physically".

One of the sherpas, the 17-year-old Nima Rinjin Sherpa, also becomes the youngest to climb K2, Tashi said.

Source: Reuters/yb

