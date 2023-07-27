Norwegian woman, Nepali sherpa become world's fastest to climb all 14 tallest peaks

KATHMANDU: A Norwegian woman and her sherpa guide climbed Mount K2 in Pakistan on Thursday (Jul 27), their 14th highest mountain in just over three months, becoming the world’s fastest climbers to scale all peaks above 8,000m in the shortest time, an official of their Nepali organising company said.

Kristin Harila, 37, and Nepal’s Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa, 35, scaled K2, which is the world’s second highest at 8,611m with eight other guides, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, managing director of the Seven Summit Treks (SST) company which is providing logistics to the climbers, said in Kathmandu.

“They have become the fastest to climb all 14 peaks,” Tashi, told Reuters, quoting information from the base camp.

Climbing all 14 highest peaks in a few months is a challenging feat, which is normally done by many climbers in years.

They set the fastest climbing record by beating Nirmal Purja from Nepal who completed all peaks in six months and one week in 2019. But their latest feat, also confirmed by other climbers on the mountain, is yet to be confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.