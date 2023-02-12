Nurul Izzah steps down as adviser to her father Malaysian PM Anwar

Nurul Izzah Anwar, daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said on Sunday (Feb 12) that she is no longer serving as his senior economic and finance adviser.

She has instead joined the Finance Minister's special advisory body chaired by Mr Hassan Marican, Ms Nurul Izzah said in a statement.

"Mr Mohd Hassan has invited me to join the special advisory body to help their efforts in strengthening the economy of the country and the people," she said.

She added that she "humbly accepts the responsibility" and "greatly appreciates every opportunity to contribute to a better future for Malaysia".

Ms Nurul Izzah also expressed hope that the services rendered under her new role will be beneficial to the country.

"Malaysians expect an excellent future and solid unity led by the prime minister together with the unity government.

"Thank you to the entire committee. Let's all contribute in any capacity for the sake of our country,” she said.

Late last month, the eldest daughter of Mr Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail,confirmed in an interview that she had been appointed as senior economic and finance adviser to Prime Minister from Jan 3.