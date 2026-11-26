Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to four Southeast Asian countries, as the US steps up export controls to prevent Chinese access to AI computing power.

Manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, have told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia will not allow their orders to be shipped, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

It is unclear whether the halt is temporary, as Nvidia and its partners try to work out how to comply with Washington’s new export controls, the people said.

The four Southeast Asian countries have become favoured destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking to access Nvidia’s most advanced chips, whose exports are restricted by Washington.

The region is lucrative for Nvidia. The chipmaker booked US$104 billion of revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, a 72 per cent increase in 12 months, according to company accounts. Nvidia also records some of its Taiwan and China revenue via its Singapore unit.

Many Chinese groups get around US export controls by renting access through cloud computing providers that buy servers containing Nvidia chips.