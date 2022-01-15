Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Okinawa, home to US military bases, logs record COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Okinawa, home to US military bases, logs record COVID-19 cases

Okinawa, home to US military bases, logs record COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at a shopping arcade in the prefectural capital Naha, on the southern island of Okinawa, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

15 Jan 2022 05:50PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 05:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa reported record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan 15), fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Okinawa, which hosts 70 per cent of US military facilities in Japan, said it recorded 1,829 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The governor of the prefecture, Denny Tamaki, previously said he was "furious" about what he called inadequate infection controls at US bases that allowed the variant to spread to the public.

Japan has since stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host US military facilities, which have also announced stricter infection controls.

Related:

Though Japan halted the entry of almost all foreign travellers into the country last November, the US military moves staff in and out of the country under a separate testing and quarantine regime.

Public broadcaster NHK said the western prefecture of Osaka was likely to also see record daily cases on Saturday exceeding 3,000 cases.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Japan COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us